Hear what Gov. Cuomo had to say about sexual harassment before this report

New York’s Attorney General report concluded that Gov.
Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.
For years prior to these allegations surfacing, Cuomo presented himself as a champion against sexual harassment.
New York’s Attorney General report concluded that Gov.
Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.
For years prior to these allegations surfacing, Cuomo presented himself as a champion against sexual harassment.
The Marist survey comes a day after an independent investigation found that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed..
Demands continue for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign following a bombshell report from the attorney general that he sexually harassed..