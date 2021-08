Summit focuses on revitalizing North Omaha

2021 AND AGAIN IN 2022.NORTH OMAHA WAS ONE OF THESUBJECTS OF FOCUS IN KEARNEYTODAY DURING GOVERNOR TEPERICKETTS "AGRICULTURAL ANDECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT SUMMIT."THE NORTH OMAHA SESSIONFOCUSED ON REVITALIZING THEAREA, SPECIFICALLY 24TH STREET,WHICH ALREADY IS SET FORINFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVEMENTS ANDWILL SOON GET AN ORBT BUS LINE.LAVONYA GOODWIN IS THEEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE "24THSTREET BUSINESS IMPROVEMEN"T.SHE SAYS NORTH OMAHA HAS ALOT TO OFFER AND WANTS TO DOBUSINESS WITH THE STATE OFNEBRASKA.**SHE SAYS SHE’S SATISFIEDWITH THE PROGRESS THEY’VE MADESO FAR."REVITALIZATION IS A LONG HAUL,DECADES, THESE ARE PROJECTS THATARE DECADES LONG, YOU SEE THEINCREASE, THE UPTICK KIND OF THESLOW TRAJECTORY BUT SOABLUTELY,I’M VERY EXCITED ABOUT NORTHOMAH"A.GOODWIN’S BUSINESSIMPROVEMENT DISTRICT WANTS TOIMPROVE THE STREETS AND OLDERBUILDINGS ON 24TH STREET IN THENEXT THREE TO FIVE YEARS.*SHE’S HOPING THAT WILLATTRACT MORE BUSINESSES