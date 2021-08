Kern Living: Liven up your home or office with Bolles Nursery

NEED FOR HOUSE PLANTS EXPLODEDAND E THPOPULARITY OF THESE GREENBEAUTIES ISHERE TO STAYSO TODAY I'M AT BULLS NURSERYIT'S A GEMTUCKED JT USOFF OF ALLEN ROAD AND IT'S JUSTFILLEDWITH THESE BEAUTIFULPLANTS FLOWERS AND TREES ANDTODAY I'MGONNA CHECK IN WITH SUEZ FROMBOWLESTO FIND OUT WHAT M'SOST POPULARRIGHTNOW IN SUMMER WE'RE AMONGST ALLESE THBEAUTIFUL HOUSE PLANTSIT DOES GIVE YOU A LUSH GREENFEELG INDOESN'T IT YES IT DOESWE'RE THE DESERT WE'RE THEIRRIGATEDDESERT BUT YEAHWHAT PLANTS ARE THE MOST POPULARRIT GHNOWMOSTLY THE ONES YOU CAN'T HARDLYGETSTRING OF TURTLESSTRING OF NEEDLES ANY KIND OFSTRAE NGVARIEGATED PLANT IS LIKE YOUKNOW A BIGDEAL WHAT ARE SOME OTHE FWAYS THAT YOU CAN SPRUCE UP YOURHOUSEWITH THESE PLANTSANY GREEN THEY'RE NOT JUSTSPRUCING UPYOUR HOUSE IT ADDS OXYGENIT CLEANS THE AIR A LOT OFTHINGSARE DON'T TAKE AS MUCH LIGHT ASPEOPLETHINK AND THEY DON'T TAKE ASMUCH WATERI HAVE A LOT OF MOTHER-IN-LAW'STONGUETHEY DON'T NEED MUCH WATER DON'TNEEDMUCH LIGHTBUT THEY DO A REALLY GOOD JOB OFCLEANING THE AIR YES THAT'S THEONEPLANT I HAVE IN MY HOUSEI WOULD SAY I DEFINITELY DON'THAVE AGREEN THUMB BUT IT'S STILLLIVING RIGHT NOW SO WE'REKEEPING THATONE GOING WELL I LE OVTHE SELECTION OF PLANTS AND POTSTHATYOU HAVE HERE THAT'S KIND OFSTEP ONE IFYOU WA TO NTJUST SPRUCE UP YOUR HOMEWORK GETYOURFEET WET YES YOU GUYHAS VE THATAREACOVERED HERESUZE WE'RE IN THE SUCCULENTGREENHSEOUTHIS IS BEAUTIFULIT'S EVOL IT FEELS LIKE A LITTLESLICEOF HEAVEN BACK HEREWE TRY TO PRETEND LIKE WE'RE INSANTABARBARA WHEN WE'RE HERE YEAH YOUREALLYFEEL LIKE YOU'VE ESCAPED OFF TOSOMEWHEREUH BEAUTIFUL AND KIND OFDECADENT BACKHERE SO IF YOU'RE PUTTING ATTLELISUCCULENT GARDENEVEN IF IT'S JUST SMALL KIND OFWHERDOEYOU STARTUM BASICALLY YOU WANT TO PICKPLANTSTHAT ALLHAVE A SIMILAR GROWTH HABIT YOUDON'TWANT SOMETHING IN A SMALL POTIT'S GOINGTO GET REAL TALLSUCCULENTS LIKE TO BE CROWDEDTHEY DON'TLIKE REAL DEEP POTS THEY LIKESHALLOWPOTSAND BE PLANTED TIGHT UM I HAVESOME ATHOME AND I ONLY WATER ONCE EVERYTHREEOR FOUR WEEKSYOU HAVE TO BREAK THE URGE TOWATER IT'SLIKE PUT YOUR FINGER IN IF ITCOMES T OUWITH DIRT ON IT DON'T WATER ITOKAY BIGGEST KEY WHEN YOU HAVEYOURSUCCULENT GARDEN IS DON'T WATERDO YOURESIST THE URGE TO WATERYOU CAN ALWAYS BRING SOMETHINGBACK FROMNOT ENOUGH WATER BUT YOU CAN'TBRING IT BACK FROM TOO MUCHWATER OKAYTHANKS FOR THE TIP SUZ ONE OFTHE OTHERTHINGS YOU TOLD ME IS REALLYPOPULARRIGHT NOW ARETREES BECAUSE PEOPLE AREREALIZING IT'SSUMMER IT'S HOT THEY NEED SOMESHADESO WHAT EETRS ARE GOOD TO PLANTRIGHT NOWRIGHT NOW WE HAVE MOST PEOPLEWANTHADE STREES OR THEY WANT SOME COLOR SONEEDLESS TO SAY THE CREPEMYRTLESTHEY'RE ALL BLOOMING NOW THIS ISTHEIR TIME OF THE YEARNOTHING BLOOMS LIKE A CREPEMYRTLE INBAKERSFIELD CHINESE PISTACHEMAKES AGREAT SHADE TREECHINESE ELM EVERGREENS YOU CANPLANA TCAMPHOR TREEWE HAVE REALLY NICE OKLAHOMAREDBS UDTHEY'RE A SMALL TREE THEY ONLYGET 15FEET TALLAND THEY MAKE THIS PERFECTCANOPY ANDYOU GUYS ARE HERE TO KIND OFHELPPEOPLE PICK OUT THE PLANTS THATWOULBEDGOOD FOR THEIR PROPERTIES DO YOUGUYSHELP INSTALL TM HEYES IF YOU BUY IT WE'LL PLANT ITWEWILL DIRECT YOU IF YOU HAVE ASMALLSPACE TREES THAT ARE A LITTLEBITSMALLERIN OVERALL SIZE AND STATURE FORURYOYARD IF YOU HAVE BIG SPACES WEHAVEBEAUTIFUL OAKS WE CAN PRETTYMUCH TE AKCARE OF WHATEVER YOU NEED COMINGOUT TO BULL'S NURSERY TODAY ITRULY FEEL LIKE I WAS WHISKEDAWAY TOA LITTLE PIECE OF PARADISE SOCOME OUTTO BULLS NURSERY THEY'RE HERE TOHELP YOU WITH ALL OF YOURGARDENING NEEDSIT'S 'BACK-TO-SCHOOL' TIME ATTHE OUTLETS TATEJON- AN