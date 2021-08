LEXUS LX570, LARGE AND IN CHARGE!!

Bumper2Bumpertv says Lexus is staying in that segment of the market with the LX570.

Is there still a market for large SUV’s built on truck frames?

THIS IS NOT THE VEHICLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT SOMETHING THAT IS INCONSPICUOUS OR EASY TO PARK.

IT IS NOT THE VEHICLE FOR FOLKS WHO THINK HIGH END TOUCHES ARE OVER THE TOP.

IT IS THE VEHICLE FOR DRIVERS WHO WANT TO BE ABLE TO DRIVE ON NEARLY ANY SURFACE AND FEEL PAMPERED WHILE THEY DO IT.

THE LEXUS LX570 IS A BIG SUV, BUILT ON A TRUCK FRAME.

IT IS ALSO A LUXURY PLATFORM THAT PROVIDES WORTHY COMPETITION TO EUROPEAN BASED AUTOMAKERS.

(NAT SOT) ITS DESIGNATION COMES FROM WHAT IS UNDER THE HOOD.

THAT IS WHERE YOU WILL FIND A 5.7 LITER V8 ENGINE.

IT DELIVERS 383 HORSEPOWER AND 403 POUND FEET OF TORQUE.

THAT CREATES THE PERFORMANCE THIS 6000 POUND UNIT NEEDS TO GET FROM POINT A TO POINT B WITHOUT A STRUGGLE.FOR THE RECORD IT MUST RUN ON PREMIUM LEVEL FUEL TO GET THE BEST RESULTS.

CURRENTLY THE LX570 IS A 4 WHEEL ON DEMAND CONFIGURATION MATCHED UP WITH AN 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, SO THERE IS PLENTY OF LOW-END TORQUE ALONG WITH AN EFFECTIVE CRUISING GEAR ON THE HIGHWAY.

IT ALSO CAN EARN ITS SUPPER WITH THE ABILITY TO TOW AS MUCH AS 7000 POUNDS.

LEXUS AND LUXURY ARE SYNONOMOUS AND THE 570 DOESN’T DISAPPOINT IN THAT DEPARTMENT.

WITH SEATING FOR UP TO EIGHT EACH POSITION IS SWATHED IN HIGH END LEATHER FINISHES.

SECOND ROW PASSENGER CAN EITHER SHARE VIDEO ENTERTAINMENT OR OPT FOR THEIR OWN SOURCE OF CONTENT.

MAKING THE RIDE EXPERIENCE EVEN BETTER IS AN AIR SUSPENSION SYSTEM WHICH ALSO COMES IN HANDY FOR SEVERE OFF ROADING CONDITIONS.

THE LX 570 HAS A FULL ARRAY OF DRIVER ASSISTANCE TECHNOLOGY BUILT IN TO IT.

HOWEVER, WE WERE A LITTLE LESS IMPRESSED WITH THE LEVEL OF INFOTAINMENT OPTIONS OFFERED IN THE VEHICLE.

HOPEFULLY THAT WILL CHANGE WITH THE ADVENT OF A CUSTOMIZED INTERFACE DEVELOPED EXPRESSLY FOR THE BRAND.

UNTIL THEN WE WILL HAVE TO BE SATISFIED WITH THE CURRENT UNIT, WHICH WILL GET US NEARLY ANYWHERE IN STYLE.

I’M GREG MORRISON.