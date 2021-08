River Fire Near Colfax Grows To 100 Acres As It Forces Residents To Evacuate

The fire, now dubbed the River Fire, which is impacting portions of Placer and Nevada counties has burned 100 acres so far, according to Cal Fire.

Containment was still at zero percent.

The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services announced Wednesday afternoon that the county fairgrounds on McCourtney Road in Grass Valley is accepting animals from residents who are being forced to evacuate.