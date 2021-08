Lee County schools use new technology to help keep students and staff safe

In 2020, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 70.

That bill, also known as Alyssa’s law, is named after Parkland shooting victim Alyssa Alhadeff.

That law requires Florida school districts to use panic alarm systems that connect schools directly to law enforcement in the event of an on-campus emergency.

FOX 4’s Shari Armstrong takes a look as the Lee County school district begins to use its new system this school year.