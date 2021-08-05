Yeah, yeah.

Peter J.

Wellewhose gravestone was losthas been found and will beMount Hope Cemetery.

Peterwell known Lansing businesrestaurant in what used totown on the west side of Caway the day after ChristmOak Park Cemetery.

And thecity opened Mount Hope Cemtoday, burials from Oak PaMount Hope.

Loretta standwas lost during the move aup in a family's home wherit to make fudge.

It showehome when a auctioneer wenfor an auction and no oneto know how they came to bit.

The auctioneer put thewebsite and a man in Califsaw that on the website ana strange thing to auctionperhaps it belonged here iwhether or not there was aAnderson is a genealogy enalways looking on auctionethings catch my attention,going through and all of athings catch my attention,headstone.

But when that hand I saw that it was finaI went to do a genealogicathe information just startI'm really glad that the cto put the headstone backagreed to pull it from theit out of circulation forthe Friends of Lansing's hgot permission from the ciback in its rightful placehis daughter's Lacresha aneverybody needs to have anof that identity once a peis their monuments or theipreservation is will be wo