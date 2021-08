ARIZONA AS THE LAW CLEARLYSTATES IS ANTI MASK MANDATE.AND THAT BAN ON MASK MANDATESCREATES A REAL DILEMMA R FOEMPLOYERS.

THEY RISK HAVING TOCHOOSE BETWEEN BREAKING STATELAW OR FEDERAL LAW 9 NEARSIDE S.CRAIG SMITH IS HEREWITH MORE ON THIS LEGALDILEMMA.

CORRE.