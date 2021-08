First Baptist Lafayette hosts COVID-19 Q&A 08/04/2021

THE LAFAYETTE COMMUNITY GOTANSWERS AND INSIGHT ABOUTCOVID-19 FROM MEMBERS OF THEMEDICAL FIELD TONIGHT.

FIRSTBAPTIST CHURCH HOSTED A "Q-AND-A"THAT ALLOWED MEMBERS TO ATTENDIN PERSON OR VIRTUALLY.

THECHURCH HELD THE DISCUSSIONN IRESPONSE TO THE RECENT SURGE."OUR GOAL IS TO GIVE INFORMATIONSO THAT PELEOP CAN MAKE GOODDECISIONS.THERE'S SO MUCH INFORMATION OUTTHERE COMING FROM SO MY ANDIFFERENTSOURCES IT'S HARD TO REALLYGETTHROUGH THE NOISE TO KNOWWHAT'S RIGHT ANDWHAT'S NOT SO WE'RE GONNA BRINGTHESE GUYS IN AND JUST HAVE AHEART TOHEART CONVERSATION."