Ex-cons, pastors and cops breaking bread and working together in the community

Darryl Woods is a man on a mission to deliver dramatic and lasting change in Detroit.

At 18 years old, he says he went to buy marijuana inside a drug house where a murder took place, and he took the fall for it.

“I was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole; a death while incarcerated sentence.

I was sentenced to die in prison,” Woods said.