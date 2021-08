Pakistan mob vandalises Hindu temple in Punjab province, videos go viral | Oneindia News

In a shocking video shared on social media, a group of men in Pakistan can be seen vandalising a temple in the Punjab province.

A muslim mob burned down parts of the temple and damaged the idols in Bhong city of Rahim Yar Khan district, some 590 kms from Lahore.

