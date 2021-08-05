Tokyo 2020: India men's hockey team scripts history after 40 year wait! | Oneindia News
The India men's hockey team ended a 40-year wait by winning a medal at the Olympics since India won a gold at the 1980 Olympics in Moscow.

The medal drought was ended after India defeated Germany 5-4.

