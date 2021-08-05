Sky Harbor seeing Spirit flight cancellations

Spirit Airlines canceled all four of its flights out of Sky Harbor on Wednesday.
If you’re traveling this week, make sure to keep checking for any updates.
Although, Spirit says by Thursday there should be fewer disruptions overall.
Flight cancellations have become a common theme lately. Many travelers have been forced to change plans or left stranded at Sky..