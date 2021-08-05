'Justice for India's daughter': Protests erupt over alleged rape and murder of 9-year-old

Protests are continuing over the alleged gang rape, murder and forced cremation of a 9-year-old girl in New Delhi, India.
CNN’s Vedika Sud reports.
Warning: Distressing content. The alleged gang rape and murder of a 9-year-old, "low-caste" girl has sparked several days of..
The girl belonged to one of Hinduism’s most oppressed castes and was found dead near a Delhi crematorium on Sunday night.