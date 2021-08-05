2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT Design Preview

Hyundai today announced the addition of a new, rugged Santa Fe XRT trim with a bold, new look for enthusiasts.

The Santa Fe XRT offers new exterior styling attributes distinct from standard Santa Fe models, including XRT-exclusive wheels and special dark exterior elements.

The Santa Fe XRT trim builds upon the Santa Fe SEL with Convenience package and is available on internal combustion models with or without Hyundai’s exclusive HTRAC® AWD.

The Santa Fe XRT FWD is $32,300, and the XRT AWD is $34,000; both are beginning to arrive at dealerships now.