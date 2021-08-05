Lamborghini Huracán STO finally unleashed First test-drives in Rome and at the Autodromo Piero Taruffi in Vallelunga

The Huracán STO, a road-legal super sports car developed with the know-how of Lamborghini’s Motorsport team Squadra Corse, could finally be presented where it feels home: on the racetrack.

After its digital premiere in November last year, also the test drives had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Now it was time to finally put its qualities to the test both on and around the Circuit in Vallelunga, near Rome.

The feedback on the Huracán STO was positive all-around.

The naturally aspirated V10, the overall setup of the super sports car and the Bridgestone Potenza Race specifically developed for this car have a clear focus: absolute performance and emotions for the driver.

It comes as no surprise that one year of production for the Huracán STO has already been sold out - before the opportunity to test-drive it.