EYE WITHOUT A FACE Movie

EYE WITHOUT A FACE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Henry, an agoraphobic and anxious young man living in Los Angeles, hacks into the webcams of various selected young women who inhabit the city.

He watches over them in their daily lives, seeing himself as their guardian angel.

When his new charming roommate Eric, a Youtuber and struggling actor pushes him to get out into the real world, he unknowingly puts Henry in danger.

And as Henry starts to suspect one of the women he watches, Laura, of being a killer, everything starts to spiral out of control.

Directed by: Ramin Niami Release date: August 10, 2021 (US)(VOD)