Zero Tolerance Movie

Zero Tolerance Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When a body is found floating in the river, a Bangkok detective is devastated to learn that it is Angel, the estranged daughter of his friend and old partner, Johnny.

Now, these two former paramilitary operatives will hit the streets on a dangerous, off-the-record mission to uncover the truth.

When the trail leads to the discovery that Angel was working as a high-priced call girl, they will shoot their way through pimps, drug cartels and anyone who gets between them and Angel’s killer.

Scott Adkins, Dustin Nguyen and Gary Daniels burn up the streets of Bangkok in this full-bore action-thriller from cult director Wych Kaosayananda.