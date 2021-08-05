DON'T BREATHE 2 Movie Trailer

- The sequel is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him.

Directed by: Rodo Sayagues Written by: Fede Alvarez & Rodo Sayagues Based on characters created by Fede Alvarez & Rodo Sayagues Cast: Stephen Lang Brendan Sexton III Madelyn Grace