Yakuza Princess Movie

Yakuza Princess Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Set in the expansive Japanese community of Sao Paulo in Brazil — the largest Japanese diaspora in the world — YAKUZA PRINCESS follows Akemi (MASUMI), an orphan who discovers she is the heiress to half of the Yakuza crime syndicate.

Forging an uneasy alliance with an amnesiac stranger (Rhys Meyers) who believes an ancient sword binds their two fates, Akemi must unleash war against the other half of the syndicate who wants her dead.

Available Everywhere September 3 Starring MASUMI and Jonathan Rhys Myers Directed by Vicente Amorim