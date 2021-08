CNN gets exclusive look inside Simone Biles' 'secret gym' in Tokyo

Simone Biles has publicly thanked the gym an hour outside of Tokyo where she was able to step away from the public eye and train privately to get ready for competing in the Olympics beam event.

CNN’s Will Ripley gets an exclusive tour inside the facility which helped her to overcome the “twisties” condition which forced her to pull out of the other gymnastic events.