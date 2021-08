Upstate lung doctor encourages vaccine as more children and young adults seen in hospitals

LIFT THOSE RESTRICTIONS ANDTHERE IS SOME DEJA VU TONIGHTFOR DOCTORS AND NURSES COVIDCASES ARE STARTING TO RISE.AGAIN RENEE WUNDERLICH.SPOKE WITH A LGUN DOCTOR HERE INTHE UPSTATE.SHE’S LIVE TONIGHT WITH WHATDOCTORS SAY ABOUT THE DELTAVARIANCE.CAROL MICHAEL THE DOCTOR I METTODAY SSAY THEY CAN’T REALLYTEST SPECIFICALLY RIGHTOW N FORTHE DELTA VARIANT PIECES.JUST CEOM UP AS COVID-19POSITIVE IN THAT SITUATION.SHE TELLS ME SHE JUST DOESN’TWANTO T SEE MORE PEOPLE DIE.ESPECIALLY SHE SAYS WHEN WE HAVETHE VACCINE TO HELP KEEP PEOPLESAFE.TO SAVE A LIFE IS A BIG DEAL,YOU KNOW IN OUR WORLD AND SOWHEN WE LOSE A LIFE.HARD DR. NANCY PATEL IS APULMOLONOGIST IN GREENVILLECOUNTY.SHE SSAY REGULAR COVID-19 ISSTILL OUT THERE.TBU NOW WITH THE DELTA VARIANTHOSPITALS ARE SEEING MORECHILDREN.YOUNG ADTSUL HAVEN’T BEENVAINCCATED YET.SO THE INITIAL STRAIN YOU WERELOOKINGT A PATIENTS THAT WEREINFECTED THAT COULD INFECT MAYBETWO TO THREE OTHER INDIVIDUALS.WNO YOU’RE LOOKING AT ONEINDIVIDUAL MAYBE INFECTING UP TOFOUR MAYBE EVEN UP TO EIGHTINDIVIDUALS JUST BECAUSE IT’S SOCONT.THIS LUNG DOCTOR SAYS THE DELTAVARIANT REPLICATES FASTER THANTHE ORIGINAL STRAIN OF COVID-19.THAT CAN BE A CONCERN FOR HERPATIENTS.BECAUSE MY PATIENTSRE A USUALLYAT HIGHER RISKOR F JUST ABOUTANYTHING.LET ALONE COVID.I ALWAYS TELL THEM PLEASE GETVACCINATED.AND THERE ARE SOME THAT DO ANDSOME THAT DON’T AND I RESPECTTHAT.BUT IF YOU AREN’T GETTINGVACCINEDAT USED TO THE MEASURESATTH WOULD PROTECT OTHERS ANDYOURLF AND SHE SAYS THOSESAFETY MEASURES.THEY’RE NOT NEW.WE’VE HEARD THEM BEFORE WASHYOUR HANDS USE HAND SANITIZERSOCIAL DISTANCE AND WEAR A MASKOVER YOUR NOSE AND YOUR MOUTH.LI