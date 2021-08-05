Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari reacts to Saurabh Raaj Jain's shocking elimination

Actress Shweta Tiwari who is currently seen in stunt based reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi" season 11 has reacted to contestant Saurabh Raaj Jain's elimination from the show.
#khatronkekhiladi #saurabhrajjain #kkk11
Actress Shweta Tiwari who is currently seen in stunt based reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi" season 11 has reacted to contestant Saurabh Raaj Jain's elimination from the show.
#khatronkekhiladi #saurabhrajjain #kkk11
Arjun Bijlani selected Sourabh Raaj Jain for the elimination stunt. Mahekk Chahal and Anushka Sen were his opponents.