Dow Movers: UNH, HD

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Home Depot topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%.
Year to date, Home Depot registers a 26.4% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 2.6%.
UnitedHealth Group is showing a gain of 17.1% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading down 0.5%, and Salesforce.
Om, trading up 1.3% on the day.