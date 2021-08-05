Homeowner returns to chaos after letting friend stay in their house for a month

Homeowner returns to chaos after letting friend stay in their house for a month: 'What a horrible thing to return to'.The homeowner shared what happened on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum.They wanted to help a friend who was without a home by letting the person live in their place rent-free.But when they came back after being away for a month, the whole place looked different."Gone for a month and let a friend who was houseless/in transition stay in my home rent-free," the poster said."Figured it helped me to have someone water plants and helped her to figure out her next move. While I was gone, I would get texts about changing a curtain or a spice rack, and I replied with, 'No, thank you'".But when the homeowner returned, they couldn't believe what the friend had done."I returned to find holes drilled into cabinet drawers, painted vases, painted security door with spray that got onto the trim"."My kitchen rearranged so much that there were labels for where my things now lived, and decor that does not match my personality all over my back yard. On top of that, there were ants everywhere and droopy, under-watered plants".Reddit users thought the guest was way out of line."I definitely wouldn't allow this person into my house ever again," one user said