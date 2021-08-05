Anita and Michelle Kopacz Discuss the SHALLOW WATERS Audiobook!

Watch Anita Kopacz and her sister and audiobook narrator Michelle Kopacz talk about the audiobook edition of SHALLOW WATERS.

Learn more: https://bit.ly/34ftoK6 ​​In this stirring and lyrical debut novel, the Yoruba deity of the sea, Yemaya, is brought to vivid life as she discovers the power of Black resilience, love, and feminine strength in antebellum America.

