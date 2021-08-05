Boy has emotional reunion with dog who has been missing for over a year: 'I'm ugly crying'

The special bond between peopleand dogs is unlike any other.And this touching TikTok video from pet brandPaw Must Haves (@pawmusthaves) shows just that.The clip begins with the words, “Boy reunitedwith one year lost dog” displayed over a shotof an adorable pug eagerly waiting in the frontseat of a car parked in front of a school.Wearing a collar of celebratory bows, the pugsuddenly turns its head to peer out the window.“Piper!

Who’s that?

Who’s that?” a voicefrom behind the camera trills as a youngboy approaches the vehicle.Upon seeing his dog, the boy stopsdead in his tracks and bursts into tears.While he runs to the back of the car todrop off his backpack, the dog’s tail is waggingso fast it looks like it could take flight.Their blissful moment of recognition ispalpable.

The boy rushes to his long-lost pug,and a tearful homecoming ensues."As soon as he noticed the dog,I teared up," said one user.Caring for animals is a scientifically proven way toreduce anxiety and stress, and dealing with a lost petis a traumatic experience filled with uncertainties.Luckily, countless dedicated animal rescueprofessionals make reunions, like this one, possible