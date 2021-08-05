US Women’s Soccer Wins Olympic Bronze

US Women’s Soccer Wins Olympic Bronze.

On Aug.

5, the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) beat Australia 4-3 to secure the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Megan Rapinoe scored the first goal for the U.S. in the eighth minute of the game from a corner kick.

Australia caught up with a goal by Sam Kerr.

But Rapinoe scored another just before halftime to put America ahead.

In the second half, Carli Lloyd scored two goals, giving the U.S. a significant lead.

Those two goals also put Lloyd ahead of Abby Wambach, making her the all-time leading scorer in USWNT Olympic history.

Australia gave it everything they had with Caitlin Foord and Emily Gielnik each scoring to cut the Americans' lead.

But the U.S. ultimately came out on top.

The USWNT previously won four Olympic gold medals in 1996, 2004, 2008 and 2012.

This is the team's first bronze medal