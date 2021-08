Drizzle in the AM, then sun and smoke this afternoon

GOOD MORNI NGHERE IS THE RRENCUT VIEWTSOUIDE WITH YOUR CURRENTCONDITIONS.HERE'S A LOOK AT CURRE NTTEMPERATURES ON THE MA P.HERE'S A LOOK AT CURRENTSTATE TEMPERATURES ON THEMA P.HERE'S A LOOK AT FORECT ASHIGH TEMPERATURES ACROSSTHE STATE ON THE MAP.PATCHY DRIZZLE IS BEINGOBSERVED THUDARSY MORNINGALONG THE IMMEDIATECOASTLINE.

ONSHORE FLOWWILL INCREASE THUR AYSDAFTERNOON WITH THE PASSAGEOF A WEAK AND DRY FRT ONHELPING TOKEEP TEMPERATURES COOL INTHE AFTERNOON.TEMPERATURES RETURN TOSEASONAL NORMS ON FRIDAYLEADING INTO THE WEEKEND ASTHE MARINELAYER RETURNS EACH NHT.

IGTHE INARFRED SATELLITEIMAGERY SHOW WHERE T HESTORMS SYSTEMS, CLOUDS A NDRAIN ARE RIGHT NOW.FUTURECAST SHOWS T HETEMPERATURE PATTERN FORTHE NEXT SEVERAL DAY S.HERE IS A LOOK AT YOURFORECAST HIGHTEMPERATURES FOR TOD.

AYHERE IS A LOOK AT YOUR HIGHTEMPERATURES AND SKYCONDITIONS NEAR THE COASTFOR THE NEXT 8 DAYS.HERE IS A LOOK AT YOUR HIGHTEMPERATURES AND SKYCONDITIONS IN THE INLANDAREAS FOR THE NEXT 8 DAYS.##