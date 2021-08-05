6 questions Donald Trump's tax returns may answer

Congress is about to receive access to Former President Donald Trump’s highly sought after tax returns and everyone wants a peek at what’s inside.
In the latest episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza examines what we may and may not find out.
