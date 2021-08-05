Single Serve Instant Pot Key Lime Pie Recipe

Pies, cakes, and many dessert recipes are designed to feed a crowd, but what happens when a sweets craving comes along and you only want a slice or a taste?

You either end up baking (or buying) a whole dessert and throwing half of it away when it goes stale or feeling sick because you've devoured the entire thing.

Lisa Childs, author of The “I Love My Instant Pot®” Cooking for One Recipe Book, has the solution for you – delicious single-portion desserts made quickly in your favorite kitchen appliance!

Lisa's favorite dessert is this single-serving key lime pie, which can be made in less than 30 minutes using only 7 ingredients.

This key lime pie for one is tart, smooth, and sweet; can be made in a 3-quart or 6-quart Instant Pot® without heating up your kitchen; and is just the amount you need with no waste or leftovers.

Find this recipe — and 174 more!

— in The “I Love My Instant Pot®” Cooking for One Recipe Book.

