Senate Panel Votes to Repeal Iraq War Authorizations

On August 4, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted 18-14 to repeal both the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for the Use of Military Force (AUMF).

The decades-old authorizations twice launched the U.S. into war with Iraq.

According to ABC News, supporters say the action by Congress is long overdue.

Senator Tim Kaine (D) of Virginia noted that no current action by the U.S. is using either AUMF, "as the legal basis for any current U.S. military activity, nor are they needed to justify the detention of even a single detainee now in U.S. custody.".

I ask this committee to send a clear and bipartisan message that a Congress that initiated military action against Iraq can also recognize the end of hostilities against Iraq, Tim Kaine, Virginia Senator (D), via ABC News.

After years of fighting to repeal the costly war, Senator Rand Paul (R) of Kentucky applauded the bipartisan congressional action.

It’s much easier to start a war than to end a war.

I think the vote today is not meaningless and symbolic.

It is to say that we do not give any president, Republican or Democrat, permission for a large land scale war in Iraq.

We’re taking away that permission, Rand Paul, Kentucky Senator (R), via ABC News.

ABC News reports that the repeal action now moves to the full Senate where it is expected to be approved.

After approval by the Senate, the repeal effort would then pass on to President Biden who has previously signaled his support.

The last time Congress repealed military authorization was in January of 1971, ending the 1964 Gulf of Tonkin resolution.

