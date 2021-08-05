Bill Gates Says Time Spent With Jeffrey Epstein Was a 'Huge Mistake'

The Microsoft founder addressed his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein during a recent interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper.

The wealthy hedge fund manager was arrested for child sex trafficking, .

And was later found dead in his jail cell of an apparent suicide.

It was a huge mistake to spend time with him, to give him the credibility of being there, Bill Gates, via CNN.

Gates also described the nature of his relationship with Epstein.

I had several dinners with him, you know, hoping that what he said about getting billions of philanthropy for global health through contacts that he had might emerge, Bill Gates, via CNN.

When it looked like that wasn't a real thing, that relationship ended, Bill Gates, via CNN.

Reports in 'The Wall Street Journal' allege that the connection between Gates and Epstein factored into his divorce from Melinda Gates.

The Microsoft founder would not confirm these reports.

It's a time of reflection, and at this point, I need to go forward.

Within the family, we'll heal the best that we can, Bill Gates, via CNN.

Gates was also asked if he hopes Melinda remains with the philanthropic foundation they both created.

That would definitely be the best thing for the foundation.

Melinda has incredible strengths that she brings that help the foundation be better, Bill Gates, via CNN.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation plays an integral role in funding research and programs that address issues of global health