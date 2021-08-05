Dr. Dre's Daughter Says She Is Homeless and Her Father Won't Help Her

Dr. Dre Has Net Worth of $800M As Daughter Reveals She's Homeless.

Newsweek reports that Dr. Dre's eldest daughter has revealed she is currently homeless and living out of a rental car.

The reports comes amid claims that the hip-hop legend is refusing to support his 38 year old daughter.

According to the Daily Mail, LaTanya Young said she had reached out to her famous father for help, but had not received any money from him in 18 months.

.

She added that she hadn't had contact with her father in 18 years and communicated with him through his team.

Young said Dr. Dre's lawyer had communicated that she would not receive any financial help.

.

In 2019, Forbes estimated the rapper, producer and entrepeneur's net worth at about $800 million.

Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, is one of the most influential musicians of the past 35 years, making a string of rap hits with N.W.A.

And as a solo artist.

The 56-year-old was a co-founder of Death Row Records and later set up Aftermath Entertainment.

Besides his career as a musician, Beats by Dr. Dre, which he set up with Jimmy Iovine, made him one of the richest men in the music industry.

The company was purchased by Apple for $3 billion in 2014.

According to Forbes, Dr. Dre made $585 million before taxes on the deal.

As well as earning colossal amounts of money, Dre has also made headlines for spending it.

He snapped up Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's former home in Brentwood, California, for $40 million in 2014, per the Los Angeles Times.

Dre and Iovine also donated $70 million to the University of Southern California in 2013.

The father of eight was recently ordered to pay his ex-wife, Nicole Young, $300,000 a month in spousal support.

The court order states that Dre, who reportedly suffered a brain aneurysm in January, will have to pay support "until the party receiving support remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership, [or the] death of either party."