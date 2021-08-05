State and local leaders at odds over school mask policies

Florida Gov.
Ron DeSantis threatens to cut state funding for certain school districts if they force mask mandates.
Florida Gov.
Ron DeSantis threatens to cut state funding for certain school districts if they force mask mandates.
A group of Nebraska doctors, all of them mothers and many with kids in school, told 3 News Now in an interview that the governor..
As the CDC announced the highly contagious Delta variant represented more than 80 percent of sequenced COVID cases in the country..
Watch VideoFrom Walmart to Disney, businesses are bringing back mask mandates for employees and visitors following the CDC’s..