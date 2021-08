Immokalee backpack giveaway for those still needing school supplies

Parents that still need to get school supplies can get those supplies from Immokalee High School on Saturday for a "backpack giveaway".

YOURSELF IS KEY, TELLING USUR OKIDS ARE RESILIENT-- AND WILL BEJUST FINE.PARENTS WHO STILL NEED GETTINGSCHOOL SUPPLIES CAN HEAD TOIMMOKALEE HIGH SCHOOL ONSATURDAY.ATHT’S WHERE LIPMAN FAMILY FARMSIS HOLDING THEIR BACKPACKGIVE-AWAY.

THIS YEAR THEY WEREABLE TO PREPARE A RECORDTWO-THOUSAND BACKPACKS STUFFEDWITH SUPPLIES.A OLLF THE SUPPLIES WERECOLLECTED AS GIFTS OR THROUGHFUNDRAISERS.THE GIVEAWAY IS FROM NINE