Max Whitlock hopes his historic Olympic gold medal will inspire young gymnasts

Team GB's gold medal-winning gymnast Max Whitlock says he hopes his historic new Olympic title will inspire young gymnasts.Whitlock won gold on the pommel horse in Tokyo.

His two Olympic titles and three world titles make him the most successful gymnast ever on pommel horse.On a visit to South Essex Gymnastics Club, where he trains, Whitlock coached some young gymnasts before answering their questions about his success in Japan.