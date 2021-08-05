WEB EXTRA: Wildfire Levels California Town of Greenville

The Dixie Fire tore through the town of Greenville, CA, leaving it almost entirely destroyed on Wednesday (8/4).
“My heart is just aching … ” said Congressman Doug LaMalfa, who represents California’s first district.
“We lost Greenville tonight.”
The Dixie Fire tore through the town of Greenville, CA, leaving it almost entirely destroyed on Wednesday (8/4).
“My heart is just aching … ” said Congressman Doug LaMalfa, who represents California’s first district.
“We lost Greenville tonight.”
A wall of wind-whipped flames from the Dixie Fire roared into the Plumas County community of Greenville Wednesday night, igniting..
A wind-driven wildfire tore through a Northern California mountain town, leaving much of downtown Greenville in ashes. (Aug. 5)..