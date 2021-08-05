Grandma freaks out when she thinks baby is floating away on a bunch of balloons

A grandma is going viral for her hilarious reaction to a balloon prank, and people across the globe are cracking up.Instagram user @malluaecom posted the footage.

This video proves that when a harmless prank is done properly, there's nothing funnier.In the video, we see a presumed grandmother setting up for a gender reveal party (complete with the "Boy or Girl" banner she just finished hanging).Suddenly, a voice from behind the camera, presumably the baby's mom, declares, "Look at Emerson".Grandma turns to look — and when she does, she sees little Emerson seemingly suspended by a bunch of balloons, like something out of the Pixar movie Up."Emerson!

Oh my gosh!

Get her!" the grandmother shrieks, running to rescue the little girl "floating" up to the ceiling.That's when Emerson's presumed dad steps forward, cracking up.

Relief visibly washes over Grandma as she clasps a hand to her chest and exclaims, "Oh my word".While the family in the video spoke English, the footage seemed to transcend all language barriers, as viewers from around the world weighed in in the comments