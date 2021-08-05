'South Park' Creators Ink $900 Million Deal With Viacom

The deal between Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Viacom was announced on Aug.

5.

The 'South Park' creators will make new episodes of the popular animated show for Comedy Central, .

As well as spinoff films for streaming service Paramount+.

The deal is one of the biggest in the history of television.

A new 'South Park' movie is set to premiere before the end of 2021.

We did a ‘South Park’ movie in 1999, and we’ve never done another one because the show has been so satisfying, Matt Stone, 'South Park' Co-Creator, via 'Bloomberg'.

Now we’re older, and the idea of what streaming movies can be is pretty promising, Matt Stone, 'South Park' Co-Creator, via 'Bloomberg'.

While Paramount+ is currently less popular than other major streaming services such Disney+ and Netflix, .

A recent rebranding has led to a significant uptick in subscribers.

Parent company Viacom boasts 42 million subscribers across its streaming platforms, .

Which also includes Showtime and BET+.

The streaming wars have made properties such as 'South Park' extraordinarily valuable.

Parker and Stone's company, Park Country, is currently worth more than $1 billion.

We do whatever we want, and they are pretty supportive of it.

We’re the luckiest guys in TV in that way, Matt Stone, 'South Park' Co-Creator, via 'Bloomberg'