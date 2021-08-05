This new TikTok challenge isn't a dance craze or personality test. People are having a bla

This new TikTok challenge isn't a dance craze or personality test.People are having a blast as they try to squeeze into elusive cropped frames.The so-called "photo crop challenge" uses a filter of the same name.The effect causes a cropped box to bounce around the screen.To the tune of "The Hustle" by Van McCoy, TikTokers try to follow the cropped box so that when the time is up, they appear in frame.It's actually much harder than it looks.

The hashtag #PhotoCropChallenge has a whopping 1.7 billion views.

Here's how to join in on the fun.1.

Open the TikTok app.

Tap the plus button and go to "Record Videos" .1.

Hit "Effects" at the bottom left corner of the screen.3.

The "photo crop challenge" should appear as the first entry under "Trending." You'll know it by the avatar that has a face with a purple background.3.

Select the "photo crop challenge" and start recording