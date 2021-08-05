Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona as Spanish giants blame LaLiga regulations

Lionel Messi is to leave Barcelona after more than 20 years as he and the club were unable to agree a new deal to satisfy LaLiga’s financial regulations.The Catalan giants sent shock waves across the football world on Thursday evening when they announced the 34-year-old Argentinian superstar was heading for the exit at the club he joined as a schoolboy and where he established himself as arguably the greatest player of all time.
After 17 seasons with FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi is leaving
NPR
"Due to economic and structural obstacles" in LaLiga regulations, Leo Messi will depart FC Barcelona less than a month after making..