Australia Announces $280 Million Indigenous Reparations Fund

The program was announced months after survivors of Australia's "stolen generations" filed a class action lawsuit against the government.

The "stolen generations" refers to Indigenous children who were taken from their families to be "assimilated" into Anglo-Australian society.

The children were often shipped to boarding schools or missions... ... and separated from their families for years.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the program on Aug.

5.

This is a long-called-for step.

, Scott Morrison, Australian Prime Minister, via 'The Washington Post'.

To say formally not just that we’re deeply sorry for what happened, but that we will take responsibility for it, Scott Morrison, Australian Prime Minister, via 'The Washington Post'.

A 1997 report released by Australia’s Human Rights and Equal Opportunity Commission, .

Found that the trauma of removing Indigenous children from their families was devastating for all involved.

Life expectancy is lower for Indigenous Australians, .

And they are more likely to be treated for chronic illness.

At long last the federal government has come to the party, Eileen Cummings, "Stolen Generations" Survivor, via 'The Washington Post'.

Similar "assimilation" programs mar the histories of both the U.S. and Canada in regard to relations with Indigenous populations.

Reports of unearthed remains of hundreds of children discovered on the grounds of former assimilation centers in Canada have recently made international headlines