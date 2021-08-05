Moderna Says COVID-19 Booster Shots May Be Needed This Fall; Some Doctors Aren't So Sure

A third shot in the arm of COVID-19 vaccine?
That is what Moderna suggested Thursday for this fall as cases rise, but some doctors are not on board with the idea for now.
CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.
A third shot in the arm of COVID-19 vaccine?
That is what Moderna suggested Thursday for this fall as cases rise, but some doctors are not on board with the idea for now.
CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.
Countries across Europe and the Middle East are starting to offer a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for the most vulnerable, in..
According to the New York Times, Biden officials believe those 65 and older, or with compromised immune systems, will need a third..