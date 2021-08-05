Moderna Says COVID-19 Booster Shots May Be Needed This Fall; Some Doctors Aren't So Sure
Moderna Says COVID-19 Booster Shots May Be Needed This Fall; Some Doctors Aren't So Sure

A third shot in the arm of COVID-19 vaccine?

That is what Moderna suggested Thursday for this fall as cases rise, but some doctors are not on board with the idea for now.

CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.