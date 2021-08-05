Former manager: Calls forwarded to 'threat line' with unemployed threatening to hurt or kill themselves increased

A furloughed manager with Titan Technologies, who oversaw hundreds of call center employees hired to help out-of-work Floridians navigate a state unemployment system, says the company had to launch a separate phone line to direct callers who threatened to harm or kill themselves.
