Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, August 5, 2021

Akron weather

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5
Duration: 01:29s 0 shares 1 views
Akron weather
Akron weather
Akron weather from News 5

This power of five weatherMark J.

Weather here, instI'm all there.

Find me onlpressure, the big blue H fIt's going to remain in cothrough the evening and thmeans dry weather and fordry tomorrow as well yourPM seventies and eightiesnot bad.

I think tomorrowpop up thundershower in onclose to Akron and Canton.eighties, maybe upper eighsaturday dry to start yourthunderstorms trying to moby late afternoon and even60 could be a little bit oclear and story 87 Fridaymention a very small chancSaturday, widely scatteredor evening 87 Sunday 88 hoa small threat for a thundthursday hit and miss summ

Related news coverage

Thursday 5:15 a.m. forecast

Thursday 5:15 a.m. forecast

7News - The Denver Channel

Hot weather is expected over the next few days, then cool and rainy for the weekend.Hot weather is expected over the next few days,..

Advertisement