Pompeo jokes about missing whiskey bottle on Fox News

The State Department is looking into the whereabouts of a $5,800 bottle of Japanese whiskey that was gifted to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, according to State Department filings in the federal register.

In an interview with Fox News, Pompeo said of the missing bottle, “it never got to me.” CNN has requested comment from both Pompeo’s spokesperson and a spokesperson for the State Department.