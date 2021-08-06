Community-powered solutions to the climate crisis | Rahwa Ghirmatzion and Zelalem Adefris

Climate change is the epic challenge of our lives, and community leaders like Rahwa Ghirmatzion and Zelalem Adefris are already working on sustainable, resilient solutions.

Through their organizations in Buffalo and Miami, they're focused on durable, affordable housing for under-resourced communities, the most vulnerable to the instability of climate change.

Watch for a lesson on how we can work alongside our neighbors to address climate catastrophe and social inequality.

(Narrated by Don Cheadle)