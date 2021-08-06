Hiroshima Day 2021: The first time atomic bomb was used | Know all | Oneindia News

Not even 100 years have passed since the devastation caused by bombings in Japan's Hiroshima and Nagasaki in the last century, that marked an end to World War 2.
Learn what happened on August 6th, 1945.
#HiroshimaDay2021 #Nagasaki #Japan
Not even 100 years have passed since the devastation caused by bombings in Japan's Hiroshima and Nagasaki in the last century, that marked an end to World War 2.
Learn what happened on August 6th, 1945.
#HiroshimaDay2021 #Nagasaki #Japan
**Importance of translation**
Before arriving at speech and writing, the first men developed communication by signs,..