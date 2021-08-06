Hiroshima Day 2021: The first time atomic bomb was used | Know all | Oneindia News

Not even 100 years have passed since the devastation caused by bombings in Japan's Hiroshima and Nagasaki in the last century, that marked an end to World War 2.

Learn what happened on August 6th, 1945.

