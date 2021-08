Abbeville redevelopment project to be launched by Acadiana's Nehemiah Projects

IN VERMILION PARISH, THE"NEHEMIAH PROJECTS OF ACADIANA"PLANING FOR REDEVELOPMENT--STARTING IN ABBEVILLE.PLANS ARE IN THE WORKS TO BUILDA STATE-OF-THE-ART FACILITY TOLHOUSETHE "WILLIAMS SCHOLAR ACADEMY,"A CHARTER SCHOOL FOR GRADES6-12.ALSO IN THE WORKS-- A CULTURALCENTER WHERE ADULTS CAN FINDRESOURCES TOCOMPLETE THE DIPIRLOMAS AND FINDJOBS.17 SEC.

RIGHT NOW OUR PLANS ISIN THE ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN, WESHOULD HAVE ALL OF THOSE PNSLADONE BY THEEND OF SEPTEMBER AND THENTHERE'S A BIDDING PROCESS ABOUTTHREE MOHSNTOF BIDDIMG PROCESS AND THEN TOTHE LORD'SWILL STARTING IN JUAANRY TOSTART TO BUILD THIS NEWFACILI.

TY